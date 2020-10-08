Breezy, cooler Thursday with plenty of sunshine

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The chill is here, but only for a short time. A gusty northwesterly breeze prevailed for much of Thursday keeping temperatures in the 60s during the day. The winds will finally relax Thursday night, but that will allow temperatures to drop down into the chilly side for some. The cool down will be short-lived as a nice southwesterly breeze develops bringing in milder temperatures for the weekend. All eyes are then on what will be the remnants of Hurricane Delta, which could bring showers around here at the start of next week.

The winds will back off Thursday night. Under clear skies, temperatures are expected to drop down to around 50 degrees in the city. Surrounding suburbs will be in the 40s, with some outlying spots going down into the upper 30s. Patchy frost could develop in those areas.

Friday will feature sunny skies and a pleasant wind from the south will develop during the day. That will allow temperatures to recover nicely back into the upper 60s.

The southwesterly flow gets more pronounced on Saturday and that will help temperatures jump into the upper 70s during the afternoon. Interior sections will likely end up in the 80s. A frontal boundary passes Saturday night and possibly bring a sprinkle around.

That cold front will keep temperatures in the lower 70s on Sunday, but more importantly, it could play a roll around heading into Monday.

As of Thursday evening, Hurricane Delta is a powerful category 3 hurricane with winds of 115 mph. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting the storm to make landfall around the Louisiana Gulf Coast Friday night with life-threatening winds, heavy rain and storm surge in excess of 10 feet in spots.

Through the weekend the storm will weaken and interact with the same frontal boundary that passes our region Saturday night. Early indications is that the front could pull some rain around here Sunday night into Monday.

The forecast models have a difficult time on getting the specifics with regards to the exact timing and how much rainfall. As this is a complex setup taking place, we may not get a good handling of it until Friday night or Saturday morning.