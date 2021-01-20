Wednesday morning snow flurries before a blustery day

NEW YORK — An area of low pressure will approach the region Wednesday bringing some snow showers to the area for the morning commute and maybe again in the afternoon.

No accumulations are expected for the city, but the visibility could be reduced forcing drivers to slow down. A cold gusty wind follows behind bringing in very cold wind chills for the rest of the day.

On Wednesday, the snow flurries should arrive before daybreak and continue through the morning hours before it tapers off. No widespread accumulations are expected as temperatures should be above freezing, but a dusting on grassy surfaces cannot be totally ruled out.

There is a chance that a snow squall could develop causing the visibility to drop and briefly cause near white-out conditions.

Despite the flurries, skies should be partly sunny Wednesday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s, but the winds will be on the increase.

Gusts to 30 mph will be possible causing it to feel more like the 20s through the afternoon. Heading into the evening, wind chills will end up in the teens as the gusty winds persist.

The rest of the week features a slight warm up as winds calm down and shifts more southwesterly. Temperatures will climb back into the lower 40s under partly to mostly sunny skies for Thursday and Friday.

Cold air will then make a return for the weekend. It will be sunny for both Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 30s during the stretch.

On Monday, as storm will pass just south of the region bringing the chance of some rain or snow. It doesn’t seem to be a significant storm by any means, but it will be something to watch in the coming days.