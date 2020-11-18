A chilly start to Thursday, but then temps will warm up in the afternoon

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The core of the cold passed through the region on Wednesday as an area of high pressure brought in a brisk northwesterly wind. Temperatures went down to the freezing mark for the first time in the morning, and only topped out at 36 degrees during the afternoon. The last time we were this cold was back on Feb. 29. The high that brought the chill will move offshore bringing in a pleasant, southwesterly breeze and bring back the mild temperatures.

The winds will diminish Wednesday evening, making it feel less harsh than the previous night, however that will also bring down the actual air temperature further. Overnight lows will be around 30 on the city. Some of the outlying spots will likely go down into the teens.

After the chilly start on Thursday, winds will start to shift southwesterly. That will allow temperatures to quickly recover back into the upper 40s during the afternoon under sunny skies

On Friday, temperatures will continue their climb. Under mostly sunny skies, highs will end up in the upper 50s during the afternoon. The trend will continue into Saturday as temperatures could jump back to around 60 degrees.

Sunday will feature some clouds as an easterly wind develops. That will bring cooler temperatures with highs backing down into the lower 50s.

A cold front will then approach by Monday bringing some scattered showers. A southerly wind ahead of the front will briefly bring temperatures back to around 60, before it cools back down on Tuesday.

