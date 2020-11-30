Blustery, cool Tuesday after a stormy Monday

A cold front moving well ahead of a potent low pressure system will cross through the region Monday evening. Along with the front, heavy rain and strong winds came through the region. There was even enough instability aloft that prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Tornado Watch for New Jersey during the afternoon. A Tornado Warning was briefly issued for extreme Hunterdon County before being canceled. As of Monday evening, there had been no reports of a twister touching down.

The heavy showers and gusty winds will diminish through the evening hours Monday. Overnight, skies will partially clear out as temperatures will gradually drop into the lower 50s.

The temperatures will hover around 50 degrees for a good portion of Tuesday before it starts to drop through the 40s during the afternoon. A weak disturbance will bring a good deal of clouds during the afternoon and a passing shower cannot be ruled out.

The winds will kick right back Tuesday night and that will bring temperatures down into the upper 30s. Wind chill values end up in the upper 20s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday remains to be a blustery day. Despite partial sunshine, the chilly breeze will make temperatures in the mid 40s feel more like the upper 30s.

The rest of the week looks to be tranquil with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start to recover, climbing back into the 50s.

