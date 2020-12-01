Blustery, chilly Tuesday before temps drop even more

NEW YORK — After a stormy end to November, December started out on the blustery side. This in contrast to November, where it ended up being the warmest on record for Central Park. A large area of low pressure in the Ohio Valley has brought some snow in that part of the region and is also responsible for bringing in the chill across the eastern half of the nation. The cool temperatures will stick around through Wednesday before milder air starts to move in for the rest of the week. The warm-up comes at a price: a potent storm system is expected to move in bringing heavy rain and gusty winds for Saturday.

The blustery conditions will continue Tuesday night. Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures are expected to drop into the mild 30s. Winds will continue to gust into the overnight making it feel more like the 20s.

Wednesday should have a fair amount of sunshine, but the brisk breeze will still be around. Temperatures will struggle to reach the mid 40s during the afternoon, but that wind will keep wind chills in the 30s during the afternoon.

The winds should ease off by Thursday and a milder breeze should develop. Temperatures will moderate back toward 50 degrees as a result.

On Friday, the temperatures will take a step up into the lower 50s during the day, however clouds will be on the increase well ahead of a developing storm system.

While there is a lot of uncertainty, forecast models are indicating this storm to be a potent one, bringing another round of heavy rain and gusty winds. Most of this will occur on Saturday, however it could start as early as Friday night and linger into Sunday morning. As the storm tapers off, cold air will filter in allowing for a changeover to wet snow along interior sections.

We will continue to monitor this storm system in the coming days as the forecast models get a better handle of this storm system.