Blue moon and a brisk breeze: Mr. G’s Halloween 2020 forecast

NEW YORK — Get ready for a cold Halloween!

The remnants for Zeta will be long gone, but it will bring a pool of cold air across our region for Saturday. The sun will out, but the temperatures won’t respond to it.

In fact, it will start out as a bone-chilling morning for the early risers. The brisk breeze from the north will make it feel more like the 20s during the morning hours.

The wind will ease during the day, but it will remain to be chilly as the actual air temperature climbs into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees early in the afternoon.

As the trick-or-treating gets underway, the kids will need the jackets to cover up the costumes. Temperatures will be dropping into the mid 40s during the evening under mostly clear skies.

When the sun goes down, we’re expecting a blue moon to light the way throughout the city, the first since March of 2018.

