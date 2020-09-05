Beautiful weather continues through the holiday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — High pressure is in control of the tri-state area, giving us sunny skies and comfortable temperatures this weekend.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny, and though high temperatures will be in the lower 80s, the humidity will stay in check.

Labor Day Monday is another winner, and we’ll stay dry and warm to start the shortened workweek as well. However, by Tuesday, the humidity will start to increase again.

By Wednesday, it’s downright muggy, and a few showers or a thunderstorm are possible.