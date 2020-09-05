Beautiful weather continues through the holiday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — High pressure is in control of the tri-state area, giving us sunny skies and comfortable temperatures this weekend.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny, and though high temperatures will be in the lower 80s, the humidity will stay in check.

Labor Day Monday is another winner, and we’ll stay dry and warm to start the shortened workweek as well. However, by Tuesday, the humidity will start to increase again.

By Wednesday, it’s downright muggy, and a few showers or a thunderstorm are possible.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Mimi G's DIY style: From style blogger to million-dollar business owner

How to get your friendships back on track

Get your body ready for Spring

Queens borough president talks rise in anti-Asian hate crime, Cuomo allegations, vaccine distribution

Tips to boost your mood and inspire happiness

Heavy rain Thursday before sun returns Friday, through the weekend

Up and down temps ahead for tri-state

Bias not ruled out in Atlanta spa shootings

Much needed rain is on the way

@PIXWeather on Twitter