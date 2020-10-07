Beautiful, mild Wednesday before overnight cool down

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Wednesday will likely be a gorgeous day featuring partly sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures.

A few widely scattered showers could develop, especially during the afternoon, but most areas should remain dry.

The winds will be the story as gusts increase to over 45 mph through the afternoon and into the evening hours. A wind advisory starts at 2 p.m. and remains in effect until 2 a.m. Thursday

The high temperature will be around 75 degrees in the city and in the upper 70s for the suburbs.

Cooler air will follow behind for the rest of the week, but it won’t get too cold.

Thursday and Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 60s.

The weekend looks to be fine with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.