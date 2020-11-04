Autumn warmth is on the way

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The tranquil stretch continues and the temperatures will continue to climb.

An area of high pressure has settled across the southeastern United States and is not expected to move out for the next few days. Southwesterly winds will persist bringing in milder air and it will stick around through at least the middle part of next week.

Skies will be mainly clear through Wednesday night. A slight southwesterly breeze will keep temperatures in the lower 50s in the city. Elsewhere, most sections will be in the 40s.

Thursday will feature generally sunny skies. Some high clouds will filter in during the afternoon. It will be a very mild day with highs in the upper 60s.

Aside from a few patchy clouds, it will be a sunny day on Friday. Temperatures remain to be on the mild side with highs holding in the upper 60s.

Through the weekend, it will feel more like late September as temperatures climb to around 70 degrees.

The next chance of rain will hold off until Wednesday when a cold front approaches. Despite the passage of the front, temperatures may not drop too much for the latter part of next week.