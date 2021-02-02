As storm exits, snow sticks around

NEW YORK — Unbelievably, this week’s nor’easter is still affecting the tri-state region. While the bulk of the storm has moved into New England, a wave of low pressure developed behind the main system keeping snow showers around on Tuesday and continued into Tuesday night. Also, coastal flooding remains to be a concern as the onshore flow allows water to pile up along the back bays at high tide.

Snow showers will stick around through Tuesday night. Not much outside of a coating is expected in terms of accumulations. Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s. Any slush or snowmelt is expected to refreeze as temperatures go well below freezing. Coastal Flood Advisories have been posted for Tuesday night. Minor flooding is possible as tides may run around a foot above normal.

Expect a cloudy start for Wednesday, but the sun should be able to break through as the day progresses. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Milder temperatures will move in for the latter part of the week as a southwesterly flow develops. We should see highs in the 40s by Thursday, but a cold front will bring some rain showers on Friday. For inland areas, it may start out with some wintry precipitation before it changes over to rain.

Colder air then filters in for the weekend. Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s on Saturday, then 40 degrees on Sunday.

Long-range forecast models are now indicating the possibility of another nor’easter to develop sometime between Sunday and Monday. Obviously, we still have several days to monitor this as this storm could simply pass well south as one of the models suggest.