Another winter storm takes aim at tri-state region before a taste of spring

NEW YORK — Let the countdown begin: there’s 27 days left until spring. Hopefully, that brings you comfort knowing we are almost at the finish line.

After multiple snowstorms and freezing temperatures, we are finally beginning to turn the corner, but we’ll have to get through a rain and snow event first.

Even though this round won’t deliver as much of a heavy blow, there is still leftover snow on the ground to make travel a bit challenging. The concern will be slick streets and the potential for minor flooding in spots.

There’s a southerly wind component to this storm that will send milder air our way. Expect mostly rain along coastal sections with wet snow north and west of the city. There is a potential for some accumulation further inland and higher elevations. As rain mixes in with snow, totals could get washed away. Also, snow will melt throughout the city as it hits pavement.

As far as the timeline, it looks like the storm should get underway around 10 a.m. in NJ and spread east before tapering off by 8 p.m. in eastern Long Island.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week

Temperatures will begin to normalize with daytime highs soaring into the 40s. There’s also a slight chance of a few showers Tuesday. Finally, you can expect a taste of spring midweek as highs approach the 50-degree mark by the middle of the week.

With the return of sunshine and mild temperatures, leftover snow should melt. However, as overnight temperatures dip below freezing Thursday and Friday night, there could be a few icy spots to contend with. As always, stay tuned for updates.

