Another winter storm is set to bring snow and rain to the area Thursday

NEW YORK — By now New Yorkers know the drill as they get ready to hunker down for yet another​ snowstorm set to slam the tri-state area.

A storm bringing snow across portions of the Deep South will track up the coast on Thursday and linger into Friday.

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for much of New Jersey as a significant amount of snow is possible. Elsewhere, including the city, a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted.

The snow could become a wintry mix Thursday night, keeping amounts lower along the coast, but it will still be a disruptive storm causing travel headaches into Friday.

Clouds will be on the increase quickly Wednesday night as temperatures drop into the mid 20s. A few flakes may arrive before daybreak across western sections of the region.

Through the course of Thursday morning, snow will overspread the region and it could be heavy at times through the day. During the evening hours, coastal sections could see the snow turn into a wintry mix as temperatures approach the freezing mark.

The storm could linger as late as Friday afternoon. Any icy mix has the chance of turning back to snow early in the day as cold air funnels behind the departing storm system.

Generally, as much as 4 to 8 inches is possible across the region. The city and coast will likely get lower numbers due the mixing involved.

Amounts could be lowered further if there is a break in the snow during the day and the wintry mix comes earlier than expected.

The department of sanitation has been working swing shifts the entire month of February to keep up with the constant storms.

“What we’ve learned is this is going to be a traditional February snow season,” said Edward Grayson, commissioner of the New York City Sanitation Department.

They will deploy 2,000 plows and 715 salt spreaders as officials are urging New Yorkers to work from home tomorrow and to not let their guard down.

“The last few haven’t produced much snowfall, but we are expecting more with this one,” said Deanne Criswell, commissioner of emergency management for the city.

For now, those who are still scheduled to come into work will wait and see; Ashley Peterkin works at a local coffee shop.

“I live in the Bronx so I take the No. 2 all the way downtown — if it’s running tomorrow, we’ll see. If not, I’m staying in my borough,” Peterkin said.

Jennifer Lee and Avisha Tewani say they’re hand models.

“For tomorrow, it’s more like our elbow area. Our wrists,” Lee said.

“Not something we can do via Zoom,” Tewani said.

Roadway dining will be suspended and sanitation crews will be out starting tonight.

“We have been splitting our tours but the big secret for us?: the raw dedication of the men and women of the department,” Grayson said.

As for how every day New Yorkers are prepping?

“I mean you just never know what’s going to happen,” Tewani said. “Is it going to be 2 inches or six?”