Another storm coming on Sunday

NEW YORK — After a very pleasant Saturday, a storm will approach the tri-state in the overnight hours.

This storm will bring mostly rain to the city, Long Island and most of New Jersey, but higher elevations and suburbs north and west of town will see a wintry mix and a light accumulation of snow.

The precipitation begins shortly after sunrise on Sunday, moving in from west to east, so that the entire area will have precipitation falling by midday. The rain in the city and along the coast could be heavy at times on Sunday night, but since most of the moisture from this system is focused to the south, we’re not expecting heavy snow amounts in the suburbs.

Locations in the Hudson Valley, Catskills, and Poconos could see as much as three inches of snow, with some mixing with sleet and rain likely.

In the city and along the coast, a bit of slush is likely to mix with the rain, but no accumulation is expected as temperatures remain above freezing in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. The storm departs before the Monday morning commute, and the upcoming workweek looks dry.

