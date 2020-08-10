Another possible heat wave starts Monday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The week started with the potential of a heat wave. A Heat Advisory continues through Wednesday with temperatures climbing to around 90 degrees and heat indices in the mid 90s. Central Park reached 90 degrees today and is expected to hit it again on Tuesday. A few thunderstorms will develop on Wednesday and it may force the temperatures to fall just short of 90. Still, the chance is on the table for the heat wave to become official. Regardless, this heat is very dangerous considering that many are still without power from last week’s tropical storm.

Skies will feature patchy clouds Monday night. A few pop-up storms have flared up in spots, especially in the Hudson Valley. Those storms will diminish with loss of daytime heating. Overnight, the very muggy air mass could cause some patchy fog to develop. Expect temperatures to only drop into the mid 70s.

Tuesday will feature hazy sunshine as temperatures climb to around 90 degrees. Feel-like readings will end up in the mid 90s. Similiar to Monday, a few isolated storms could flare up during the afternoon.

A cold front will start to move in on Wednesday, bringing a better chance of thunderstorms. Before the clouds arrive, temperatures will get close to 90 degrees. It will still be a very humid day, so the heat index will continue to peak out in the mid 90s.

Those storms will move in during the afternoon and it will finally bring down temperatures for the latter part of the week. An easterly wind will develop keeping temperatures in the low to mid 80s for Thursday and Friday. The frontal boundary responsible for the cool down will eventually stall to the south and it could bring the risk of an occasional shower for both days.