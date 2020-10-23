Another cloudy, mild day Friday to end the work week

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — It will be the same old story for at least one more night. Low clouds and fog will develop Friday night and linger into Saturday. The difference will be a cold front that will come in during the afternoon, sweeping the muggy air mass away and bring down the temperatures for Sunday.

The low clouds and fog have returned Friday night, but it may not be as widespread as the previous nights. While the fog could get thick, it will be only localized, as a southwesterly breeze could limit further development. Temperatures will remain to be on the mild side, in the lower 60s.

For Saturday, the fog should lift early as a cold front approaches. A good southwesterly wind will help bring temperatures up into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, but the winds will shift to the northwest when the front passes. That will quickly bring down the temperatures as we head into the evening. The front itself is not bringing much in terms of precipitation, but a sprinkle cannot be ruled out in the afternoon. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid 40s.

Sunday will be much cooler with the persistent northerly breeze in place. That will keep temperatures in the mid 50s during the afternoon. To the south, skies will feature more clouds as the front lingers around.

Heading into next week, an unsettled pattern will develop as a slow-moving frontal boundary will meander across the region. Several disturbances will ride along the front bringing the chance of showers from time to time starting on Monday. We may have to wait until Thursday when a cold front approaches for the wet pattern to break. Colder temperatures will then move in on Friday and continue into next weekend.