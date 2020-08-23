Air quality alert will be in effect as hot, humid weather returns on Monday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Bring on the heat and humidity!

After a day with highs in the upper 80 and low 90s Saturday, Sunday was not as warm with a high of 86 reported at Central Park.

However, that will change come Monday as highs soar to 90 degrees across the city. Hazy, hot and humid conditions are also on tap for Tuesday with temperatures returning to the low 90s. Keep in mind that it will feel a bit warmer when you factor in the heat and humidity.

The National Weather Service has not issued a heat advisory because heat indices may fall short of 95 degrees two consecutive days. If that does change, we will let you know. For now, an air quality alert will be in effect along the I-95 corridor in Connecticut from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday.

In the meantime, get ready to go out and enjoy the outdoors. Aside from late day scattered showers and storms, most of the day will remain dry Monday and Tuesday. You can expect relief from the heat and humidity on Wednesday as highs return to the 80s.

Don’t get too comfy though. There is a chance for more rain on Friday as remnants of Laura get absorbed in this next system.

Tracking the Tropics

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Marco was a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds still at 75 mph and headed north northwest at 13 mph. Based on the track, the storm is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 somewhere along the Louisiana coast on Monday.

Laura won’t be too far behind and will likely pack more of a punch along the coast. After bringing heavy rainfall across islands, including Hispaniola and Cuba, Laura will likely regain strength and become a Category 2 hurricane as it churns over the warm Gulf.

Laura is slated to make landfall within 48 hours of Marco, possibly near the same location. The biggest concerns with these storms are storm surge, heavy rainfall and strong winds in Louisiana and parts of Texas. But, the largest impact will be felt on the east side from the centers of the storms. So, impacts will likely be felt across Florida’s panhandle, the south coast of Alabama and Mississippi as well.

