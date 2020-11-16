Chance of rain, snow showers Tuesday, temperatures to drop

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The chill is arriving. After a stormy Sunday evening, colder air moved into the region on Monday. A weak disturbance will pass through on Tuesday bringing in a reinforcing shot of cold air by Wednesday. The chill won’t last as southwesterly winds will develop, allowing for a warming trend that will continue into the weekend.

Skies will remain clear Monday night. There will be a slight breeze from the northwest and that will bring temperatures down into the upper 30s. Some outlying suburbs will go down into the 20s.

On Tuesday, a weak disturbance will pass through the region bringing the chance of some rain and snow showers for the region. While coastal sections will likely stay too warm, areas well north of the city have a chance to see some snowflakes around. Temperatures will top out ion the 40s, so any frozen precipitation that falls will not stick.

Once the system departs, really cold air will follow behind. A Freeze Watch has been issued for Tuesday night for the city as temperatures within the five boroughs are expected to go down to 32 degrees or below for the first time this year. The winds will also be an issue as well. Expect wind chills to go down into the 20s during the overnight hours. Some spots in the outlying suburbs will likely end up feeling like the teens.

During the afternoon on Wednesday, temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 40s. The good news is that the winds should ease as high pressure starts to move right over the region.

Winds will then shift more southwesterly as the high moves off shore for the rest of the week. That will allow temperatures to moderate and the warming trend will continue into the weekend. Temperatures will jump to around 50 on Thursday, then hit 60 by Friday.

Next weekend looks to be a pleasant one as well. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s.

