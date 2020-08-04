Isaias wipes through tri-state, days ahead look quiet weather-wise

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Tropical Storm Isaias pummeled the region Tuesday with torrential downpours and strong winds barreling quickly through the area over the course of about five hours.

Widespread power outages were reported across the region, with more than a million customers affected in New York and New Jersey.

Trees were uprooted and large and small limbs fell over parts of the area, some of them causing damage to homes, cars and power lines. Some structural damage was also reported in parts of the city and the surrounding area.

Public transit in both states was suspended due to strong winds and hazardous conditions related to downed trees.

Partly sunny skies had replaced storm clouds in parts of Long Island, New York City and New Jersey by late Tuesday afternoon. The storm quickly moved north into Upstate New York, allowing leading to calmer weather on the horizon for New York and the surrounding area.

Before making its way up the coast to New Jersey and New York, Hurricane Isaias was downgraded once again to a tropical storm.

Late Monday night, the then-hurricane made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach in North Carolina.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency for New Jersey late Monday night that went into effect at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

“We urge all residents to stay off the roads and stay home if they can,” Murphy said.

Officials warned on Tuesday that strong winds could delay power restoration efforts.

New York City Office of Emergency Management activated its flash flood plan. Crews cleared streets and catch basins in flood-prone areas of the five boroughs over the weekend.

The OEM’s downed tree task force was put on alert and crews installed flood barriers along a one-mile stretch of lower Manhattan, where a storm surge of up to 2 feet is possible, according to OEM Commissioner Deanne Criswell.

Officials with Con Edison, meanwhile, urged customers to register on the utility’s website to make reporting power outages easier. Customers can sign up to receive power outage alerts and updates on their phones.

Generators, pumps, large-scale vehicles and other storm-related equipment were moved downstate ahead of the storm’s projected arrival, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

“Tropical Storm Isaias has started moving through New York, bringing strong winds, rain and the potential for flash flooding,” Cuomo said Tuesday morning. “I urge New Yorkers to look out for local weather alerts, exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel, especially if you are in the storm’s direct path.”

The week ahead

Winds will continue to diminish as we continue into Tuesday night. Along the coast, some minor to moderate flooding will be possible at high tide. Coastal Flood Advisories are in effect for the high tide cycle for New Jersey, New York City and Long Island, expiring at 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures will go down into the lower 70s Tuesday night.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for much of the tri-state area through Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The humidity will still be around on Wednesday. The good news is that is will be good day to do any clean up with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be on the warm side with highs in the upper 70s.

The humidity will trail downward for Thursday and it will be slightly cooler. Expect highs to end up in the low to mid 80s with partly sunny skies.

An area of low pressure pass to the south on Friday. A few showers and thunderstorms could develop as a result. An easterly wind may keep temperatures in the lower 80s.

PIX11 Weather Producer Andrew Cruz contributed.