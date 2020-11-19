After a chilly start, a warmer weekend

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — After dealing with the coldest night of the season, temperatures recovered nicely into the upper 40s on Thursday.

Winds have shifted southwesterly and that will continue into the weekend bringing milder temperatures for the next few days.

Thursday night will feature a few patchy clouds. That, along with a southwesterly flow will keep temperatures from dropping no further than lower 40s in the city. In the suburbs, temperatures will drop into the 30s.

Friday will feature a lot of sunshine and that will help bring temperatures up to around 60 degrees in the city. Temperatures will hold at around 60 on Saturday as well. A dry cold front will cross through during the day, but the cooler temperatures will hold off until Sunday.

Winds will shift more easterly on Sunday and that will bring in some clouds and temperatures will take a step back into the lower 50s during the afternoon.

A strong cold front will move in late Sunday night bringing the chance of showers. The front will be slow to depart keeping the risk of rain into the first part of Monday. Winds will shift southerly briefly bringing temperatures up into the upper 50s, but a shot of cold air will briefly move in for Tuesday. For that day, temperatures may only climb into the upper 50s.

There is not a lot of confidence with Thanksgiving forecast at this time. One of the long range models is indicating a storm system that could move in late on Wednesday and linger into Thursday morning. The other model slows the system down, delaying the start until late Thursday night.

We will monitor the forecast models as we get closer to the holiday.