A wonderful weekend of weather on the way

NEW YORK — High pressure dominates this weekend.

After a wild Thursday, the clouds were slow to clear especially to the south on Friday but high pressure has arrived allowing skies to partially clear out during the afternoon. A cold front may approach late on Sunday, but the forecast models indicate that any rain associated with it will diminish as it approaches the east coast.

Any leftover clouds south of the city will continue to clear out through the night. Temperatures will drop to around 60 degrees in the city. Some spots well north could end up in the upper 40s.

Saturday will be gorgeous from dusk to dawn. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with a pleasant northerly breeze. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

A few clouds will may develop Sunday afternoon as a frontal boundary starts to move in late. Most of the day will be fine with highs in the upper 70s. If there is any shower associated with the front, it will hold off until late at night.

Heading into next week, we could see a prolonged dry stretch. Monday will be warmer as temperatures hit 80 degrees. Come Tuesday, a northerly wind develops and that will cool things down to around 70 degrees. For the rest of the week, expect more sunshine as temperatures hover around the mid to upper 70s.