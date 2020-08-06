A wet ending to the week with several showers possible

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The workweek ends on an unsettled note as an area of low pressure slides south of the region along a stalled out frontal boundary.

Showers will develop overnight, continue into Friday and it could come down heavy for some. Flash Flood Watches have been issued for a good portion of New Jersey, as any heavy downpours could cause create flooding on what is already a saturated ground due to Isaias.

Thursday evening should remain dry with partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers will develop during the overnight across parts of Southern and Central New Jersey. Temperatures will hover at around 70 degrees.

The chances of showers will increase toward daybreak for the city and it will continue to be on and off throughout the day. That being said, the best chance of the heavy downpours would be early in the day. A northeasterly wind will keep temperatures on the cooler side with highs struggling to reach 80 degrees.

The frontal boundary will stick around on Saturday keeping the chance of scattered showers around. That being said, most of it will be driven by daytime heating bringing the best chance of thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon. Expect temperatures to top out in the lower 80s.

The heat and humidity will be on the climb heading into the latter part of the weekend. It will be sunny and dry on Sunday, but temperatures will surging upward into the upper 80s.

Temperatures will hover at around 90 degrees heading into next week as the jetstream lifts to the north. The next chance of showers will develop on Tuesday and Wednesday as a weakening cold front approaches the east coast.