A warm weekend followed by a rainy start to the week

NEW YORK — The weekend will be a warm one.

An area of high pressure will move offshore bringing in a pleasant southwesterly wind across there region. A frontal boundary will cross through late Saturday night making Sunday not as warm, but temperatures will still be above normal. All eyes are then on what will be the remnants of Hurricane Delta. Rain could develop late Sunday night and continue into Monday.

Skies will remain clear Friday night. It won’t be as cool as a southwesterly flow keeps temperatures in the upper 50s.

Saturday will feature a lot of sunshine and warm temperatures. Expect highs to climb into the upper 70s during the afternoon. Some spots may approach 80 degrees as well. Late in the day, a cold front will take a dip from the north. Some gusty storms could develop especially across upstate New York, but we expect the storms diminish as it approaches the coast.

Sunday should stay dry, but clouds will be on the increase the remnants of Delta approaches the Mid-Atlantic States. The cloud cover along with an easterly wind will make the day cooler than Saturday. Highs will be around 70 degrees.

Rain will eventually arrive Sunday night and it will continue into Monday. It may come down heavy at times and we’ll have to watch for the potential of any flooding. The rain may continue into Tuesday as cold front catches the system and moves it offshore.

Rainfall amounts could approach 2 inches while localized spots of 3 inches is not out of the question at this time. Temperatures will be on the cool side with highs around 60 on Monday. It should warm up nicely late on Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s.