A quiet and mild holiday weekend coming

NEW YORK — After a rainy start to Thanksgiving, the storm swiftly moved out during the day allowing for the sun to break out and bring the temperature up.

The high for the day reached 65 degrees making it a 3-way tie for the third warmest Thanksgiving ever. High pressure will slide into the region for the next few days keeping us generally dry and on the mild side.

Skies will continue to clear out Thursday night as high pressure starts to move across the eastern half of the nation. Overnight lows will only drop to around 50 in the city. Elsewhere, expect lows to be in the 40s.

Friday will feature a good deal of clouds around as an upper level low passes to the northeast. Nonetheless, it should stay on dry and warm side as temperatures climb back into the upper 50s to around 60.

A weak frontal boundary will cross through on Saturday. The front will only bring some clouds during the first part of the day, but temperatures will be a touch cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday will be a gorgeous day featuring a lot of sunshine. Temperatures will be close to where they should be during the day with highs around 50 degrees.

Heading into next week, a potent storm system will bring the chance of heavy rain and strong winds by Monday afternoon. Being that there is several days away, there is a lot of uncertainty with respect to the track and timing of the storm. Hopefully, the rain will taper off early on Tuesday, but the gusty winds will continue into the middle part of the week.

Temperatures will start out on the warm side on Monday with highs around 60 degrees, but then it will trail down into the middle part of the week as a the upper level low lingers into the middle part of the week. By then, afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s on Wednesday.