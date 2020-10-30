A Halloween chill to be expected

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The remnants of Zeta and a coastal storm drenched the region with well over 2 inches of rain.

To the north, it was cold enough for a changeover to snow as the storm departed. Accumulations were on the light side and mainly confined to the higher elevations. Along the coast, some flakes were reported but it was too warm to stick onto the surface.

While the storm is now long gone, the story leading to Halloween is the cold. Freeze Warnings have been issued outside of the city as temperatures are expected to drop below the freezing mark for the first time this season. Even though the city is not in a warning, the wind will make it feel like below freezing during the overnight hours.

Skies will be clearing out Friday night as high pressure starts to move into the region. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s in the city but the brisk northerly wind will make it feel like the upper 20s.

The winds will diminish on Halloween, but it will remain chilly into the afternoon. Skies will be sunny, but it will be ineffective as temperatures only climb into the upper 40s. When the trick-or-treating gets underway, temperatures will trail into the mid 40s during the evening.

Clouds will be on the increase early on Sunday as a cold front approaches. Showers will develop during the afternoon and continue into the evening hours. Preceding the front, it will be rather mild with highs in the upper 50s. Cold air will filter in behind the system and stick around for the first half of next week.

Monday looks to be a blustery and cold day. The storm system will intensify as it departs and that will make winds crank up from the northwest. Temperatures will only top out in the lower 40s and wind chills will likely be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Across Upstate New York, there will be some Lake Effect Snow and some of that could enter across the northern suburbs.

The winds ease on Election Day, but it will be a chilly one. Temperatures will be in the upper 40 with mostly sunny skies.