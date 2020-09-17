A fall tease for the weekend

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Autumn may not officially begin until this coming Tuesday, however, we will get a taste of it this weekend.

But first, a few showers are possible as the remnants of Sally brushes by.

Sally will pass well south and east of the region Thursday night as a cold front pulls the storm out to sea. She could still bring a few showers along coastal sections through the night. Most of it should be on the light side, however, parts of the Jersey Shore and Long Island could get a period of moderate rain.

Areas just to the north and west of the city could end up staying dry through the night. Temperatures will be around 60.

There could be a few leftover showers early Friday morning across Eastern Long Island. The rest of the region could still be on the cloudy side but skies should clear out as we head into Friday afternoon. It will be cooler as northwesterly winds will keep temperatures in the upper 60s.

The weekend will be more like a fall preview. Many places across the region could start out with temperatures in the 40s in the morning. Temperatures will then only climb into the mid 60s during the afternoon despite having ample sunshine.

Monday will feature more of the same with sunny skies and highs holding in the mid 60s.

The official start of Autumn will be on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. and it will be a breezy day. Featuring partly to mostly sunny skies, temperatures will moderate back into the lower 70s.