A drier but cooler Saturday

NEW YORK — It was a raw and rainy day in and around the city, as a storm system made it’s way through the area.

Highs peaked in the mid 60s during the early morning hours but once the rain began falling, so did the temperatures. Most locations saw between 1 and 2 inches of rain.

Expect the wet weather to continue into the overnight hours and then come to an end around daybreak Saturday. Skies will then become mostly sunny, but it will be noticeably cooler and windy. Look for an afternoon high of just 55 degrees.

Conditions will then begin to warm up as we make our way into Sunday and Monday. Expect temperatures to rise into the low and mid 60s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking even warmer with temperatures around 70 degrees. Thursday will be warm as well, but a few showers are possible early in the day. Look for a high of 67 degrees.

Expect partly sunny skies on Friday with temperatures around 68. In addition, some forecast models are indicating a big warmup for the second half of next week with temperatures approaching 80 degrees. It is not definite however, as not all models agree.