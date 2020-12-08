A couple of flakes followed by a rise in temperatures

NEW YORK — After another cold day with temperatures holding in the 30s, there are signs of a change on the way.

A weak disturbance will pass to the north, perhaps bringing a few snow showers around. A slight warm up will develop behind it as winds shift more westerly for the rest of the week. Temperatures will end up closer to where they should be by Wednesday, then climb above normal to close out the week.

After a clear evening, skies will cloud up late Tuesday night as a weak disturbance crosses through the Great Lakes. It will be another cold night, but it won’t be a harsh as wind chills drop into the upper 20s overnight.

The weak disturbance will pass to the north, but it could bring down a few passing rain or snow showers through the middle part of Tuesday. No accumulations are expected as temperatures will be climbing to around the lower 40s. During the afternoon, the sun should be able to break through the clouds as the system departs to the northeast.

The rest of the week looks to be tranquil with mostly sunny skies. A milder wind develops from the west and southwest allowing temperatures to climb. Daytime temperatures will peak out in the lower 50s during the period.

Another storm system will cross through during the weekend. Right now, it doesn’t look to be a big rainmaker however it looks to be a slow mover bringing intermittent showers for both Saturday and Sunday. Fortunately, it will be on the mild side with highs in the mid 50s.