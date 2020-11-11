A cooldown and more showers coming Thursday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — After a gorgeous stretch with temperatures feeling more like mid to late September, much needed rain has made a return.

The precipitation could be heavy at times and with a lot of leaves on the ground, localized flooding could be a possibility. Showers will linger into the Thursday as the front slowly drifts offshore. Heading into the weekend, cooler air will filter into the region bringing temperatures that are closer to where they should be during this time of the year.

The rain will be heavy at times through the evening hours. Most of it will stay south of the city as a wave of low pressure tracks to the south.

Heading into the overnight, the steady rain will back off to lighter showers. As much as an inch of rain will be possible during this period.

On Thursday, the risk of showers will continue through the entire day. Most of it will be on the light side with only an additional quarter to half an inch of rain.

Skies may not clear out until the late afternoon or early evening hours. Winds will shift more northwesterly and that will bring temperatures down into the low to mid 50s during the day.

A wave of low pressure will develop off the coast on Friday, and that could bring back the risk of rain. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with temperatures holding in the mid 50s.

The upcoming weekend is looking nice for the most part. Saturday will be a sunny day with highs in the lower 50s.

Most of Sunday looks to be dry with increasing clouds. Temperatures will moderate into the upper 50s. A cold front will arrive but the showers may hold off until Sunday night.

Much cooler air will follow behind as we head into the next work week. Highs may only be in the mid 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday and it will feel colder with a gusty northerly flow in place.