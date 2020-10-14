A bright Thursday before a crisp, cool weekend

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — It was a bright and dry Wednesday in and around the city, as temperatures warmed into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

More of the same will be seen Thursday, as high pressure remains in control for one more day. Southwest winds will stay in place as well, and because of that, most locations will see afternoon highs in the low and mid 70s.

The umbrellas will be needed on Friday and Saturday though as our next storm system makes its way into the area.

Skies will become overcast Friday morning and a round of showers are likely around daybreak. We’ll then have a brief break before the bulk of the rain moves in during the mid-afternoon hours.

Expect a steady rain through the overnight hours and into Saturday morning. New York City, Long Island, and the Jersey Shore will likely see over an inch of rain, while upstate NY and the Jersey suburbs will only see a half-inch or less.

Conditions will then begin to dry out during the afternoon hours on Saturday as some much cooler air settles into the region. Temperatures on Saturday are only expected to reach the upper 50s.

Look for brighter and milder conditions Sunday through next Wednesday as temperatures warm into the low and mid 60s.