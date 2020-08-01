Hurricane Isaias takes aim at Florida; NYC’s fate unclear

The key question for the tri-state area, among many others, is how close will Hurricane Isaias will track along the East Coast.

MIAMI, Fla. — Hurricane Isaias is ripping shingles off roofs and blowing over trees as it carves its way through the Bahamas and heads toward the Florida coast, where officials in Miami have closed beaches, marinas and parks.

A hurricane warning has been declared for parts of Florida’s east coast as Isaias churns its way toward the state.

The hurricane is expected to arrive Saturday night, bringing heavy rain, dangerous winds and a storm surge of up to 4 feet, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Miami Mayor Carlos Gimenez said the county has 20 evacuation centers on standby that could be set up with COVID-19 safety measures.

Hurricane #Isaias is near Andros Island in the Bahamas. The hurricane is expected to approach the southeast Florida coast late today and on Sunday. Go to https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB for the latest info on #Isaias and https://t.co/SiZo8ohZMN for your local weather forecast. pic.twitter.com/vLj0Hwfnfc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 1, 2020

After Isaias moves through Florida, the storm is expected to hit the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic.

Authorities in North Carolina have ordered people on Ocracoke Island to evacuate beginning Saturday evening.

New York City is also part of the storm’s potential track, according to some forecasts.

The city is within the cone of uncertainty, indicating the storm could pass through the region on Tuesday. However, it’s still too early to say with certainty that the storm will hit the tri-state area.

Regardless if Isaias takes aim at the city, rough surf and dangerous rip currents should be expected in the coming days.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday the city is watching the storm, but he isn’t concerned yet about a major impact.

“So far, the projections look pretty favorable to us,” the mayor said at news conference Friday. “The chance of us having a substantial impact is minimal, and this would be in the early part of next week, but we’re watching this hour by hour…I think we’ll know a lot more in the course of the next 24 hours, and we’ll have plenty of time in that case to give people appropriate instruction depending on what we learn.”

