New Year’s Day starts dry but we’ll see rain Friday night, and again Sunday

NEW YORK — Happy New Year! 2021 is starting out with not one, but two storm systems on the way this weekend.

The holiday week will end on a wet note. For inland areas, it will be cold enough for an icy mix and a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted through early Saturday morning. This is the first of two storms that is affecting us through the weekend.

For the city and coastal sections, temperatures will remain above freezing making it an all-rain event. The rain will continue into the night before it starts to taper off early Saturday morning. As much as .5 to 1.00 inch of rain will be possible.

As for inland sections, freezing rain and drizzle will stick around into overnight hours before warmer air filters into the region. As much as .1 or .2 inches of ice is possible and that could cause slippery conditions. Overnight, temperatures will be on the climb allowing for the changeover to rain.

On Saturday, any rain will taper off early in the morning and skies will clear out. A stiff westerly wind will develop with gusts at 20 to 30 mph and that will help bring the temperature up into the 50s during the afternoon. The warmth won’t last as winds will shift to the north bringing down cooler temperatures into Sunday.

In addition to the cooler air, we are watching another coastal system that will pass offshore late on Sunday and into Monday. Rain could develop across coastal sections while areas to the north could some light snow.