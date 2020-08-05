2 tornadoes confirmed in NJ as Isaias brought high winds through state

A tornado touched down in Cape May, New Jersey during Tropical Storm Isaias

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW JERSEY — Two tornadoes were reported to have touched down in New Jersey Tuesday morning as Tropical Storm Isaias battered the state.

The first tornado was reported before 10 a.m. in Cape May County, the National Weather Service said.

A second tornado was later confirmed to have touched down in Ocean County, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of New Jersey were under a tornado watch during the storm, which barreled through the tri-state area Tuesday morning.

Isaias’ high winds caused damage on houses and cars and injured people. Winds also toppled trees and power lines, leaving over one million residents across New Jersey and New York without power.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the location of the second tornado.