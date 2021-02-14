Ice storm warning, winter weather advisory issued for parts of the region

NEW YORK — Our storm watch continues. After Saturday night’s storm left behind a trace of ice on area roads and sidewalks, there’s more of that on the way. The next storm will come in two rounds. Plus, there’s another storm slated to arrive Thursday.

The first will likely arrive sometime after midnight in southern New Jersey before spreading north and east across the tri-state region. It will be in the form of light frozen rain or drizzle. However, north and west of the city may encounter a light snow/sleet mix. Expect a break in the afternoon followed by the second round after about 10 p.m. and continue through Tuesday morning with moderate to heavy rain.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday for areas highlighted in purple. An ice storm warning will be in effect from 6 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday areas highlighted in magenta.

PIX11 Winter weather alerts for Feb. 15-Feb. 16 are shown above.

Anticipate up to a half inch of ice in some locations. That icy glaze will be hazardous, so wear proper winter boots and take it slow on the roads.

PIX11 There could be some ice accumulation with this storm.

Although no snow accumulations are expected across the city, upper Hudson Valley could get up to 3 inches. That said, a winter storm watch will be in effect for Sullivan, Ulster, and Dutchess Counties Monday morning into Tuesday afternoon.

Fortunately, more people will be at home due to the Presidents Day holiday and winter break this week. However, those who return to work on Tuesday will need to allow extra time. Moderate to heavy rain will make getting around town tricky.

We get some much-needed break from the wintry weather on Wednesday. But temperatures will remain below freezing. Then we gear up for snow and rain Thursday and Friday with milder air expected to arrive later in the week.