1st major snowstorm of 2021: What you need to know

NEW YORK — On the heels of extremely frigid temperatures this past week, we are gearing up for the first major snowstorm of the year.

This nor’easter is expected to dump significant totals across the tri-state, causing travel disruptions. Snow is slated to get underway around 4 p.m. Sunday in southern Jersey and become more widespread across the area about 9 p.m.

The storm is slated to ramp up throughout the day on Monday. Keep in mind that the key factor is the storm’s duration. Typically, most winter storms last about eight to 12 hours. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case with this nor’easter.

A secondary low will likely develop, allowing for prolonged periods of snow. It looks like snow will carry over into Tuesday, with still a chance of lingering snow flurries and showers on early Wednesday morning.

Expect moderate to heavy snow throughout Sunday night into Monday. The winter storms will bring more snow to the area on Tuesday before tapering off by early Wednesday morning.

Anticipate strong winds gusting up to around 50 mph. Those winds will lead to blowing snow causing poor visibility, down trees, power lines and power outages.

Right now, the National Weather Service has not issued a wind advisory. However, that could change come Monday as we could exceed the 46 mph threshold for wind gusts.