Cool, wet start to the week as remnants of Delta move through tri-state area

NEW YORK — Despite the abundant cloud cover, it’s a nice and mild finish to the weekend. The clouds coupled with a sea breeze kept highs in the mid to upper 60s, which is quite seasonable this time of year.

There is, however, a cold front positioned south of the city and extends into the Ohio Valley. Moisture from post tropical Delta will move along this boundary bringing rain to the area tonight and last through Monday.

Rain will spread from SW to NE around midnight, but we can’t rule out a few sprinkles before then. You can expect 1-3 inches with rain with winds gusting between 30 to 50 mph at times.

Even though the winds don’t appear strong enough to meet the wind advisory criteria, there is the potential for down trees, power lines and power outages. Also, heavy prolonged rainfall and fallen leaves will likely cause flooding. This scenario won’t be ideal for traveling. So, budget travel times accordingly.

As far as temperatures go, lows are slated to bottom out around 53 in the city overnight. Temperatures will struggle to get to 60 degrees during the day on Monday.

However, temps are expected to rise during the overnight period. There could be a few lingering showers on Tuesday followed by gradual clearing. The next chance for rain will be Friday.