Walmart is launching a new membership program with perks like free delivery and gas discounts

If Walmart is your go-to store for groceries, general merchandise and everything in between, you’ll want to know about a new membership program that includes perks like free delivery and discounts on gas.

Walmart+ members will receive unlimited delivery on more than 160,000 items from tech and toys to household essentials, with some stores offering delivery as quickly as the same day.

Members also save up to 5 cents a gallon at nearly 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express fuel stations. Sam’s Club fuel stations will also be added at a later date.

While shopping in-store, Walmart+ members will also unlock Scan & Go in the Walmart app, which will let you scan items while you shop and pay via Walmart Pay for safe, touch-free transactions.

Walmart was technically already offering a subscription delivery program known as Delivery Unlimited. If you previously had a Delivery Unlimited subscription, you will automatically become a Walmart+ member.

The new Walmart+ membership program costs $12.95 a month or $98 a year (which is a savings of nearly $60 if you pay by the year instead of per month) and includes a 15-day free trial period. Walmart says they will also eventually be adding additional benefits beyond the ones currently included, though they don’t say what those will be.

The new membership benefits come in addition to some other existing customer offerings at Walmart like Express Delivery, free curbside pickup, NextDay delivery and two-day delivery. You’ll still be able to use delivery options with a per-delivery fee.

These are not the only services Walmart has begun offering since the coronavirus pandemic began.

In April, they introduced a new “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” program, where Nextdoor members in cities across the country can request assistance or offer to help someone in their community by shopping for essential items at the store.

Anyone who does not want to go into the store can simply coordinate the pickup and delivery of their groceries, medications and other essentials with a neighbor who is already planning a shopping trip to their local Walmart.

