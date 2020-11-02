Uber and Lyft are offering discounted rides to the polls on Election Day

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Nearly half of all eligible voters didn’t vote in the last presidential election and, for many, it was because they didn’t have a way to get to the polls.

In an effort to remove transportation barriers that are preventing people from casting their votes, the top ride-hailing services Lyft and Uber are giving discounted fares to voters on Election Day, which is Nov. 3. Lyft is also partnering with civic groups to give out free rides to the polls and Uber will be giving out free food at polling places.

The 2020 election is on track to reach historic levels of voter turnout, with Americans already casting a record-breaking 84 million early ballots and counting. At this point, it’s too late to mail in your ballot and election officials instead recommend that you either deliver your ballot by hand or vote in person.

With the U.S. Capitol dome visible, a voter drops a ballot into an early voting drop box, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Union Market in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

If you need help getting to your polling place on Tuesday, here’s how to get a free or discounted ride:

Lyft Deals on Election Day

Lyft is offering 50 percent off of one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox if you use the code 2020VOTE. For the first time, this voting promotion includes Lyft’s network of bikes and scooters in select cities.

Additionally, Lyft has partnered with the following organizations to offer free rides to the polls.

League of Women Voters

National Federation of the Blind

Student Veterans of America

National Urban League

Voto Latino Foundation

Promotional codes for those offers will be distributed by Lyft’s partners and can be used for rides to polling locations, including registered dropbox locations.

Voters mark their ballots during early voting at the Park Slope Armory YMCA, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Uber Deals on Election day

Uber is offering 50 percent off roundtrip rides to and from the polls (up to $7 each trip, or up to $14 for the two trips). The offer applies on bikes and scooters, too. The discount will automatically be applied when you use the in-app poll-finder feature on Uber.

In addition to the discounted rides, Uber Eats, in a partnership with Pizza to the Polls, is dispatching a fleet of 250 food trucks across 25 cities to deliver free food to polling places.

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.