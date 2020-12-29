Tween clothing store Justice is having a big liquidation sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Having to constantly buy new clothes for growing kids can be an expensive endeavor — especially once they hit those tween years. You buy your kids new clothes at the start of the school year and somehow by winter break, their pants are too short.

If you’re looking to save some money on tween clothing, you’ll want to visit your nearest Justice store or the Justice website and stock up on discounted items. From now until Dec. 31 at 5:29 a.m. EST, Justice is having a total liquidation sale where everything is under $10.

The sale comes as Ascena Retail (the owners of the Justice brand) announced the closing of all Justice stores by early 2021 amid bankruptcy restructuring and the sale of the brand to Bluestar Alliance LLC.

Shoppers can score some incredible deals before online and in-store sales wind down at the end of 2020. Note that all sales are final and there are no exchanges or returns possible on any items purchased from the liquidation event. Also, the Everything Under $10 sale is not valid on Justice gift cards and cannot be combined with Justice Style Perks or Justice Cash.

Check out just a few of the deals available right now at Justice.

Destructed Girlfriend Jeans

One of the most expensive parts of any kids’ wardrobe is jeans. When one pair costs $20 to $30, it’s difficult to buy more than just one or two. Well, Justice’s liquidation sale has denim starting at $4!

Currently on sale for $3.99, these Destructed Girlfriend Jeans have that faded, lived-in look the kids all love so much. Normally, these jeans cost $28.99. So, if you can find the right size, grab a few of them while you can!

Pull-On Jean Leggings

If your tween is more of a jeggings fan, don’t worry. These pull-on jean leggings have the fit and softness every kid is looking for, and at $3.99 a pair, you can stock up on jeggings for the future.

Graphic Long-Sleeve Ringer Tee

Why wear a plain shirt when you can show off some fun and style? Justice’s liquidation sale has a collection of graphic shirts for kids who love everything from animals to food.

This Graphic Long-Sleeve Ringer T-Shirt (currently $2.99) comes in a few different styles, with graphics featuring a Parisian theme, a camouflage lightning bolt and more.

You can find more designs by visiting the $5 and under section at the Justice website.

Also included in the liquidation sale are accessories like earphones, backpacks, jewelry, shoes and more. Visit your nearest Justice location or the store’s website to build your tween’s wardrobe while saving a ton of money.

