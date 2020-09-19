‘Trunk or Treat’ kits are on sale at Michaels right now

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

If you have plans to pass out Halloween candy at a trunk-or-treat event this year, you may want to check out Michaels, where you’ll find some trunk-or-treat kits for nearly 50% off.

For a limited time, their Celebrate It Trunk or Treat Kits are on sale for just $12.99, regularly $24.99. You can have a kit shipped right to your door or order it online for in-store pickup if the one you want is available at a store near you.

While there are only four kits to choose from, each one has an entirely different theme, from cutesy (like this skull kit) to spooky (like this haunted house). Take a look at some of the kits in the collection.

Halloween Black Cat Trunk Decorating Kit

This black cat decorating kit will turn your trunk into a spooky cat with a large cat head, witch’s hat, paws and other fun cutouts like stars and candy.

Halloween Cemetery Trunk Decorating Kit

This cemetery trunk kit comes with everything you need for an eerie graveyard scene, including three tombstones, two creepy arms, a ghost and a moon and cloud.

If you’d prefer some different kits, you can find other ones at Party City, were you’ll also find another item you’ll want if you’re planning to participate in Halloween events: themed face masks.

Party City has several Halloween masks, including skulls and tigers for adults and ghosts, cats and jack-o’-lanterns for children.

If you’d still prefer to spend Halloween at home, there are a few board games on the market that would make for a safe and fun celebration.

For “Hocus Pocus” fans, there’s a new game that will challenge you to work together to stop the Sanderson Sisters from draining the lives of Salem’s children, or you can order a Horrified: Universal Monsters game for classic horror fans.

Or you can check out a game called Johnny the Skull: Pirate’s Cove at Target that projects ghost images all around the room you’re in.

There’s also a new Disney Haunted Mansion game and an at-home escape room game if you want something for adults and older children. Escape the Room: The Cursed Dollhouse is for ages 13 and up, and will have you exploring a mysterious three-dimensional dollhouse and solving puzzles in search of a way to escape.

Do you have any Halloween plans this year?

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.