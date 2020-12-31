Get a triple bunk bed for just $295 on Walmart.com

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

First things first: Did you even know that triple-decker bunk beds exist?

Not only are they a great space-saving bedding solution for homes short on square footage or for families with kids that share a room, but the exclusive Better Homes and Garden line at Walmart has created a design-forward triple bunk bed that’s quite stylish.

And it’s majorly marked down: The Anniston Triple Bunk Bed, originally $500, is currently available for just $295 at Walmart.com.

With a contemporary design, the bunk beds feature industrial gunmetal-style painted frames. Also, there are rustic gray panels at the head and foot of each of the trio of beds.

The beds have sturdy metal mattress slats that can provide enough support that no box springs are required. The bed comes with two easy-to-climb built-in ladders, plus guard rails for added support and safety. Standard twin-size mattresses are a fit for each of the beds.

Assembly is required and Walmart says the item will ship in two boxes. As of now, free two-day delivery is available on the triple bunk bed and the item is currently in stock and not on backorder like a lot of furniture orders are these days.

If you need to make sure you’ve got enough vertical space, know this: The bunk bed, with all three beds, is a little over 79 inches high, according to the product description.

The stacked bunk bed with three twin beds can comfortably sleep three people, but it could also be transformed into a traditional double bunk bed with a low-to-the ground bottom bunk or it could be made into three separate beds.

Not only could this be a great option for a kids’ bedroom, but it could also be a great piece of furniture for a kids room in a vacation rental property that draws a lot of families or family reunions. Or it could simply make sleepovers more fun.

Other offerings in the world of bunk beds include portable bunk beds that are perfect for camping and bunk beds that are designed for people and their pets. There are some pretty inventive bunk beds out there!

[H/t: Hip2Save]

