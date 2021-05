WESTCHESTER, NY — Commuters on the southbound side of I-95 in the Westchester area experienced extensive delays Wednesday morning due to a series of several collisions on the highway.

The collisions involved about 14 vehicles on the southbound side of the New England Thruway, just past I-287 in the Rye area.

AIR11 was over the scene and showed traffic backed up for miles for drivers heading down from Connecticut.