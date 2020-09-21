Get paid $50,000 to explore the national parks for 6 months

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Have you ever dreamed of getting in an RV and driving around the U.S. to experience our country’s national parks? What if you could actually get paid to explore the great outdoors, photograph the parks and drink some beer?

If this sounds appealing and you have six months free, consider applying for Michelob’s newest position: Chief Exploration Officer.

For six months, the Michelob Ultra Pure Gold Chief Exploration Officer (or “CEO”) will spend their days “capturing content while touring the country, visiting national parks and repping Michelob Ultra Pure Gold along the way,” according to the application.

The travel plan includes stops at five national parks including Big Bend in Texas; Joshua Tree, Sequoia and Yosemite in California; and Saguaro in Arizona.

The Chief Exploration Officer’s role is a combination of photographer, social media manager and brand representative. While exploring the parks, the CEO will capture the iconic landscapes in photos and post their images and commentary to social media.

The person chosen for this unique opportunity will receive a camper van equipped with its own bathroom and shower. After all, what “CEO” roughs it while out on a business trip?

Michelob will cover gas money and other expenses, in addition to paying its Chief Exploration Officer a $50,000 salary.

And in case the CEO doesn’t want to travel alone, the winning candidate can bring along one guest on this epic outdoor adventure. The CEO’s companion could be a partner, friend or even a dog, the job description states.

As for qualifications, Michelob is seeking a candidate who is at least 21 years old and has a valid U.S. driver’s license. CEO candidates should have a deep affinity for nature and enjoy hiking through the national parks. A beer-lover with a knack for nature photography/videography would be ideal.

The job description also notes that a good sense of direction would be helpful … just in case the GPS stops working.

Of course, the CEO will also be expected to follow CDC guidance and take coronavirus-related precautions while traveling.

The application asks candidates to share their social media accounts, along with any portfolios of travel photography or videos.

If you’re interested in hitting the road as the Chief Exploration Officer, fill out the online application by Sept. 30 for consideration.

Who knows? You might be packing your bags soon for the adventure of a lifetime!

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.