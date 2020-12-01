Tesla is on a hiring spree, including part-time jobs

At the end of 2019, Tesla had just over 48,000 full-time employees. That number appears to be on the rise, as the Palo Alto, California-based electric vehicle and clean energy company is reportedly on a hiring spree.

According to Electrek, Tesla hired 1,000 new people for sales and delivery positions across North America during the past two months. A quick look at the available positions on the company’s website shows there are still numerous openings across the United States and Canada.

The rush to hire comes amid a push from CEO Elon Musk to produce half a million new electric cars by the end of 2020. “This all comes down to Q4. Please take whatever steps you can think of to improve output (while increasing quality),” Musk wrote in a memo to employees in early October, Reuters reported.

The potential downside to all of this hiring is that the company has changed its approach and is focused on hiring more part-time employees. This is purported to be part of a strategy to save costs, as part-time workers do not receive the same benefits as their full-time counterparts do. In addition, while Tesla supplies many full-time workers with cell phones and laptops, the company is not doing this for part-time new hires.

However, Electrek reported that Tesla is making it possible for new employees to be promoted to full-time positions eventually. The part-time workers will be considered something of a trial period. The highest performers will be rewarded with full-time employment, as well as the perks and benefits that come with those positions.

In 2017, Tesla beat out Ford and General Motors to become the most valuable automobile manufacturer in the United States. Over the last year, the company has added nearly 100 new stores and service centers to its lineup, with plans to open approximately one new service center a week in 2021.

Tesla far exceeded predictions for its most recent quarterly earnings, experiencing its fifth consecutive profitable quarter. The company expects to have an annual profit for the first time this year.

Candidates interested in applying for a position with Tesla should visit the company’s career page to search for relevant openings and submit an application.

