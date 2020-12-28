Holiday storage containers are on sale at Target starting at $2

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

If you’re ready to put away your holiday decorations and say goodbye to 2020, you’re going to want to check out Target’s post-holiday storage sale with great prices on plastic storage bins. For those of us who typically stuff our ornaments, wrapping paper, trees and other decorations in random boxes, now is the time to pick up some organizational tools to make next year’s festivities less stressful.

With prices starting as low as $2, Target has a wide variety of storage totes in festive green and red colors that are perfect for packing up Christmas decorations — though you don’t have to limit them to holiday decor. At these prices, you could grab a bunch of bins and start 2021 on a clutter-free note.

Most of these deals are available in-store and online for same-day pickup. Check your local Target store for delivery options, as well.

As an added bonus for Target RedCard holders, that little card will earn an additional 5% off these discount prices.

Here’s just a handful of Target’s best deals on holiday storage bins:

Sterilite 6-quart Clear Latching Storage Box With Red Lid And Green Latch

This little Sterilite 6-quart bin (on sale for $2) is handy for tucking away smaller items such as holiday linens, cookie cutters and other seasonal decorations. The bin is clear, so you can easily identify its contents and the lid locks to keep everything safely inside.

Sterilite 15-quart Latching Clear Storage Box With Red Lid And Green Latch

Ideal for storing stockings, holiday bows, tissue paper or craft items, the Sterilite 15-quart bin is big enough to hold what you need but compact enough to stash away conveniently. These bins are now on sale for $3.50 apiece.

Sterilite 18-gallon Non-Latching Tote

Currently on sale for $5 each, the Sterilite 18-gallon non-latching totes come in solid green or solid red. These bins are tall and wide enough to tuck away larger decorations with ease.

Sterilite Stack And Carry 2-Layer Ornament Box

Store those treasured tree ornaments safely in one box with the Sterlite Stack and Carry Ornament Box, currently $9 each. With compartments for 24 ornaments, the dual-layer box helps protect those precious bulbs and baubles from breaking while in storage.

Northlight 53-inch Artificial Christmas Tree Storage Bag

We’ve found storage solutions for the ornaments, stockings and more, but the Christmas tree is one of the most awkward items to store each year. A tree bag is a great answer to this problem. The Northlight 53-inch Tree Storage Bag (now on sale for $18.99) can hold a tree up to 7.5 feet tall (when disassembled). The bag has sturdy handles and is made to protect the tree from dust and other elements.

There are plenty more storage solution sales going on at Target. Check out the full listing and grab these limited-time deals.

