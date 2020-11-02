Target offering 10% for veterans and military members

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

In honor of Veterans Day, Target is extending a 10% discount to active-duty military members, veterans and their families. The military discount is available from now through Nov. 11.

To receive the offer, Target shoppers need to first verify their eligibility at www.target.com/circle/military and provide information about military status and branch of service. You may be asked to upload verification documents. After the retailer verifies your eligibility, you’ll receive a one-time use 10% Target Circle offer that’s available to use in-store or online. Target Circle is the store’s customer loyalty program.

This offer, which is now in its fourth year, is among the ways Target extends gratitude to members of the military, veterans and their families.

In addition to this 10% discount offer, shoppers can add veteran or dependent status as part of their guest profile and be eligible for future offers for verified military members.

Members of Target Circle can also cast votes to direct Target’s community giving funds to local organizations, which include 29 military organizations and Marine Toys for Tots. Target is also a member of the Veteran Jobs Mission, which, along with other major employers, has pledged to hire more U.S. military veterans. Throughout the year, Target partners with United Service Organizations Inc. (U.S.O.), Operation Gratitude and The Mission Continues for volunteer events across the country.

Several additional businesses offer military discounts and deals on Veterans Day. For instance, Great Clips will be offering retired and active service members a free haircut or a free haircut voucher card on Nov. 11. Red Lobster will be offering veterans, active-duty military and reservists a free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 11 with a valid military ID or proof of service. Military Benefits has a comprehensive list of additional businesses and services that are offering Veterans Day discounts.

It’s good to see these businesses thanking veterans and their family members for their service!

