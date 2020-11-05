Target is offering Black Friday deals all month long

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Just as everything has this year, Black Friday shopping will also look a bit different at many stores, including Target.

Instead of offering deals only on the day after Thanksgiving, Target will be having “Black Friday Now” deals throughout the entire month of November, with most of the deals being available for an entire week, both in stores and on Target.com.

Each week will see new deals. Now through Nov. 7, the retailer is offering savings on electronics, like a Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $139.99 (regularly $199.99) and Beats Studio 3 headphones for $174.99 (regularly $349.99).

On Nov. 8-14, Target will have deals on kitchen items and floorcare, while on Nov. 15-21 you can get savings on more electronics, apparel and beauty products. During the last week of savings, Nov. 22-28, Target will offer deals on toys, kitchen, floorcare and even more electronics, including video games and select consoles.

All “Black Friday Now” deals also qualify for Target’s extended Price Match Guarantee, so if you find the item at a lower place somewhere else within 14 days of purchase, you can get it for the competitor’s price instead.

While we don’t know all of the deals that will be released over the next few weeks yet, take a look at just some of the ones you can find right now:

LG 70” Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV

Regularly $849.99, this LG 70″ Smart TV is now $549.99, a 35% savings of $300. The TV has a true 4K display and works with Google Assistant, Alexa and Apple Airplay2 / Homekit.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation)

You’ll save 53% on a third-generation Amazon Echo Dot, which is now on sale for $18.99. You can use the Amazon Echo Dot to Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather and more. You can also call and message people hands-free. The new fourth-generation models are also on sale right now.

Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer – Rose Gold

This Canon IVY mini photo printer connects via USB or Bluetooth to print photos from Apple iOS and Android devices. Regularly $129, you’ll save $40 and pay $89 now through Nov. 7.

Target says that more deals are coming Nov. 6-8, including discounts on the Keurig K Mini ($49.99 off a regular price of $89.99), the Dyson V8 vacuum ($229.99 off $379.99) and a TCL 65″ 4K UHD HDR Android Smart TV ($229.99 off $399.99). So you’ll want to check back then!

While more stores are sure to follow soon, Walmart and Best Buy have also released their Black Friday deals.

Both stores have also already begun their November sales. Walmart will have three separate savings events throughout the month and many of Best Buy’s deals are available now. The biggest deals will begin on Nov. 16 for “My Best Buy” members and on Nov. 22 for all other shoppers.

Are there any specific items you’re hoping to score this month or on Black Friday?

