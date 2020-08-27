Submit your own ‘Fully Loaded’ food creation to win a chat with Guy Fieri

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

If you spent some of your extra time at home this year coming up with new snacks and meals to keep busy, your efforts in the kitchen may be about to be rewarded.

Restaurateur, chef, author and TV personality Guy Fieri and Heluva Good! Dips are looking for someone who loves coming up with new snacks to share a “fully loaded” food creation. The prize? A one-on-one chat with chef Fieri himself!

Now through Sept. 10, simply head to Heluva Good!’s website to submit your name and email address for a chance to win. You are also encouraged, but not required, to share an image and description of your fully-loaded food creation made with Heluva Good! Dip.

If you choose to share a recipe, it must be original, created and owned by you and not previously published or entered into another promotion, contest or sweepstakes. It must also be suitable for all ages. But don’t worry if you’re unsure of your creation — your entry will not be judged. The winner is chosen in a random drawing.

Along with a 30-minute virtual chat during which you can pick Fieri’s brain about cooking tips, recipes and more, you’ll also get a Guy Fieri t-shirt and a copy of his book. If you win, you can have up to three additional people in the video chat, but all attendees must be in the same location.

The official rules are listed here. If you want to find some of the dips near you so you can start experimenting, use the product locator.

This Oct. 11, 2012 file photo shows chef Guy Fieri at the “On The Chopping Block: A Roast of Anthony Bourdain” in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Not sure what to make? Heluva Good! Dips makes seven different dips (including Horseradish Bacon and Bodacious Onion), so you’ll have plenty of flavor choices. They also have some recipes on their website that might spark your imagination.

Fieri himself has also been making some fully loaded creations with the dips, including a recipe for Fully Loaded Jalapeno Pig Poppers.

While you obviously can’t use this recipe for the sweepstakes, if you want to make it anyway, you’ll need Heluva Good! Jalapeno Cheddar dip, Guy Fieri’s Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ Sauce and a few other ingredients like andouille sausage, jalapenos, bacon, pineapple and ranch dressing.

Will you be entering the Heluva Good! sweepstakes for a chance to chat with Guy Fieri?

