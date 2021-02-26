Zlatan Ibrahimovic says LeBron James should stick to sports, stay out of politics

During a recent interview with Discovery+ in Sweden, AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic told the interviewee that LeBron James should to “stick to sports” and stay out of politics.

AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not afraid of speaking his mind.

The Swedish soccer star is most known for taking out an ad in the Los Angeles Times after signing with the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer that said, “Dear Los Angeles, You’re welcome.”

Now, Zlatan is letting his feelings on James’ social activism be known.

During a recent interview with Discovery+ in Sweden, Zlatan told the interviewee that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James should to “stick to sports” and stay out of politics.

“(LeBron) is phenomenal at what he’s doing, but I don’t like when people have some kind of. They go and do politics at the same time,” Ibrahimovic said in the interview. “Do what you’re good at. Do the category you do. I play football because I’m the best at playing football. I don’t do politics.”

Zlatan said if he were a political politician, he would do politics.

Zlatan added that this is the big first mistake people make when they become famous, and they become in an individual status.

“Stay out of it,” Zlatan added. “Just do what you do best because it doesn’t look good.”

James is no stranger when it comes to giving back, especially in his hometown in Ohio.

According to ESPN, his organization More Than a Vote had more than 42,000 volunteers during the November election sign-up to work at polling stations.

He also opened the I Promise School in 2018, and when the pandemic shut the school down, James made sure students had hot meals delivered to their homes complete Thanksgiving meals, according to ESPN.

This isn’t the first time LeBron has been told to stick to sports.

In 2018, Fox News host Laura Ingraham told James to “shut up and dribble” after he voiced his displeasure with then-President Donald Trump.