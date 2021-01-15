Yogi Berra to be featured on new stamp

FILE – In this February 1958 file photo, New York Yankee catcher Yogi Berra, troubled with a skin infection, wears white gloves to protect his hands as he warms up a pitcher during baseball spring training in St. Petersburg, Fla. Walking behind Yogi are outfielder John Reed and infielder Phil Linz, right. Linz, who knocked a Game 7 home run off Bob Gibson in the 1964 World Series but made even more noise by hitting a few sour notes on his harmonica, has died. He was 81. Former teammates said Linz’s family told them he died Wednesday night, Dec. 9, in Leesburg, Va. Linz had been in poor health since a stroke five years ago. (AP Photo/Harry Harris, File)

WASHINGTON — New York Yankees Hall of Famer Yogi Berra will be featured on a new stamp this year.

A 10-time World Series champion as a player and three-time AL MVP, Berra filled baseball’s record book along with “Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations.”

Among his most notable Yogi-isms was “it ain’t over till it’s over.”

Berra died in 2015 at 90. And with the stamp, he truly becomes a man of letters.

Berra’s stamp shows him in catching gear while wearing Yankees pinstripes.

The U.S. Postal Service will later announce the issue date for the stamp.