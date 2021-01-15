Yogi Berra to be featured on new stamp

WASHINGTON — New York Yankees Hall of Famer Yogi Berra will be featured on a new stamp this year.
A 10-time World Series champion as a player and three-time AL MVP, Berra filled baseball’s record book along with “Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations.”
Among his most notable Yogi-isms was “it ain’t over till it’s over.”
Berra died in 2015 at 90. And with the stamp, he truly becomes a man of letters.
Berra’s stamp shows him in catching gear while wearing Yankees pinstripes.
The U.S. Postal Service will later announce the issue date for the stamp.