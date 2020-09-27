Yankees to play Cleveland in ‘Wild Card’ playoff series

The New York Yankees celebrate their 11-4 win after a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

THE BRONX — The Yankees will begin their quest for a 27th World Series title on Tuesday.

New York will battle the Cleveland Indians in the newly established “Wild Card” round of the MLB Playoffs. All three games in the best two out of three series will take place at Cleveland’s Progressive Field.

The Yankees last met Cleveland in the 2017 postseason during the American League Division Series. New York prevailed in a 5-game series.

New York and Cleveland have played four prior times in the postseason, which each team taking two of the previous series.

The games will take place on three straight days beginning Tuesday. The winner will move onto the AL Division Series which will be held in a “bubble” similar to the NBA and NHL located in San Diego.

Yankees Wild Card series schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 29 – Yankees vs. Cleveland, Game 1, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 30 – Yankees vs. Cleveland, Game 2, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 1 – Yankees vs. Cleveland, Game 3, TBD